The Time Traveller’s Wife musical in the West End: behind-the-scenes

The show has been transported into the West End following a preview run in Chester

After completing a preview run at the Storyhouse in Chester, the musical adaptation of The Time Traveller’s Wife has just commenced previews at the Apollo Theatre.

Late last month we hopped into the snazzy rehearsal room at Rambert on the South Bank to find out how the show’s been progressing.

It is based on the best-selling novel by Audrey Niffenegger and the New Line Cinema film screenplay by Bruce Joel Rubin. The musical follows a woman who has an unorthodox marriage – her husband has an unhelpful affliction where he travels through time with little control over his destination. The musical is adapted for the stage by Lauren Gunderson (You and I), with original music and lyrics by singer-songwriters Joss Stone and Dave Stewart, additional music by Nick Finlow and additional lyrics by Kait Kerrigan.

Leading the show are David Hunter (Henry) and Joanna Woodward (Clare), Tim Mahendran (Gomez), Hiba Elchikhe (Charisse) and Ross Dawes (Henry’s Dad). Joining them are Sorelle Marsh as Henry’s Mum, Alwyne Taylor as the Librarian, Irfan Damani as Clare’s Dad, Alexandra Doar as Clare’s Mum, Alex Lodge as Jason/Mark and Helena Pipe as Dr Kendrick.

Also in the cast are Billie Hardy, Daniel George-Wright, Serina Mathew, Nathaniel Purnelland Bobby Windebank. The role of Young Clare and Alba will be shared by Ava Critchell, Lily Hanna, Poppy Pawson and Holly-Jade Roberts.

The production is directed by Bill Buckhurst, with design by Anna Fleischle, choreography by Shelley Maxwell, lighting design by Lucy Carter and Rory Beaton, illusions by Chris Fisher, video design by Andrzej Goulding, sound design by Richard Brooker, musical supervision and arrangement by Finlow, orchestrations by Malcolm Edmonstone and wigs, hair and make-up design by Susanna Peretz. Casting is by Grindrod Burton Casting.