My Fair Lady at Curve, Leicester – first look at revival

Exclusive: New photos have been released of My Fair Lady, which is playing across the festive season at Curve in Leicester.

The new staging of Lerner and Loewe’s classic is directed by Curve’s artistic director, Nikolai Foster, known for his hit productions including Evita, A Chorus Line and Billy Elliot.

Molly Lynch takes on the role of Eliza Doolittle, returning to Curve after her performance as Betty Schaefer in Foster’s production of Sunset Boulevard.

Joining her on stage are David Seadon-Young (The Baker’s Wife) as phonetics professor Henry Higgins, Minal Patel (Billy Elliot) as Colonel Pickering, Steve Furst (Oliver!) as Alfred P Doolitttle, BAFTA Award winner and Golden Globe nominee Cathy Tyson (Kaos) as Mrs Higgins, Sarah Moyle (Jerusalem) as Mrs Eynsford-Hill and Mrs Pearce and Djavan van de Fliert (Disney’s Frozen) as Freddy Eynsford-Hill.

Also in the cast are Damian Buhagiar (West Side Story) as Zoltan Karpathy, Jonathan Dryden Taylor (The Wizard of Oz) as Harry, Ying Ue Li (Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club) as Jamie and Joanna O’Hare (Kiss Me, Kate) as George.

Completing the company are Andy Barke (Pretty Woman), Keanna Bloomfield (A Very Very Bad Cinderella), Ashley Gilmour (Evita), Lucas Koch (The Choir of Man), Ritesh Manugula (Shirly), Nell Martin (Priscilla, Queen of the Desert), Abigail Matthews (The Wizard of Oz), Jack Skelton (Aladdin) and Kenedy Small (Six).

The musical adaptation of George Bernard Shaw’s Pygmalion follows Eliza Doolittle, a Cockney flower seller, who is instructed by phonetics professor Henry Higgins to speak like a lady of high society. It features numbers such as “Wouldn’t It Be Loverly?”, “The Rain in Spain”, “On the Street Where You Live” and “Get Me to the Church on Time”.

The production is choreographed by Joanna Goodwin (An Officer and a Gentleman), George Dyer is musical supervisor, Michael Taylor (Billy Elliot) is set and costume designer, Mark Henderson (Standing at the Sky’s Edge) is lighting designer, Adam Fisher (Evita) is sound designer and casting direction is by Olivia Laydon for Jill Green Casting.

My Fair Lady will run until 4 January 2025, with tickets on sale below.