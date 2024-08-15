My Fair Lady at Curve, Leicester announces lead casting

Exclusive: Curve, Leicester has announced the lead casting for its forthcoming festive revival of My Fair Lady.

The new staging of Lerner and Loewe’s classic will be directed by Curve’s artistic director, Nikolai Foster, known for his hit productions such as Evita, A Chorus Line and Billy Elliot.

Leading the show will be Molly Lynch (The Last Five Years, A Little Night Music), returning to Curve after her performance as Betty Schaefer in Foster’s production of Sunset Boulevard.

The musical adaptation of George Bernard Shaw’s Pygmalion will run from 23 November to 4 January 2025. It follows Eliza Doolittle, a Cockney flower seller, who is instructed by phonetics professor Henry Higgins to speak like a lady of high society. It features numbers such as “The Rain in Spain” and “I Could Have Danced All Night.”

Speaking of “I Could Have Danced All Night”, you can hear Lynch perform the number in a special video below, accompanied by musical supervisor George Dyer (The Wizard of Oz):

Foster and chief executive Chris Stafford said today: “A glittering crew of eccentric characters and some of the most wonderful songs ever written for the stage make My Fair Lady one of the very best musical comedies of all time. And at the heart of this glorious show is Eliza Doolittle, surely one of the most dazzling characters ever to have leapt from the imagination of a writer.

“In Molly Lynch, we have an Eliza with a magnificent and mighty voice to inhabit these great songs afresh, a flair and wit to offer new insights into this incredible character and the comic brio to illuminate our My Fair Lady in the 21st century. We are thrilled Molly is returning to Curve and cannot wait for our festive audiences to delight in her intoxicating Eliza, which will guarantee we all dance all night this Christmastime.”

In the photos and the video, Lynch is wearing a special gown designed by legendary fashion designer Zandra Rhodes – you can see a snap of the two together below:

My Fair Lady is choreographed by Joanna Goodwin (An Officer and a Gentleman ), Dyer is musical supervisor, Michael Taylor (Billy Elliot) is set and costume designer, Mark Henderson (Standing at the Sky’s Edge) is lighting designer, Adam Fisher (Evita) is sound designer and casting direction is by Olivia Laydon for Jill Green Casting.