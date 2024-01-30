My Fair Lady to be revived by Curve, Leicester

Curve, Leicester has revealed plans for a new production of Lerner and Loewe’s classic musical, My Fair Lady.

The show will be directed by Curve’s artistic director, Nikolai Foster, known for his hit productions such as Evita, A Chorus Line and Billy Elliot.

The musical adaptation of George Bernard Shaw’s Pygmalion will run from 23 November to 4 January 2025. It follows Eliza Doolittle, a Cockney flower seller, who is instructed by phonetics professor Henry Higgins to speak like a lady of high society. It features numbers such as “The Rain in Spain” and “I Could Have Danced All Night.”

Tickets will be on sale from 14 February 2024, with presales for Curve Friends, Supporters, Members, Groups, and Access Register customers earlier in February.

Executive director Chris Stafford and Foster said: “Lerner and Loewe’s music and lyrics, matched with the words and imaginative brio of George Bernard Shaw make My Fair Lady one of the finest musicals from the traditional canon.

“It’s a show we’ve wanted to present at Curve for many years and we are thrilled Christmas ‘24 will be made magical by Shaw’s glittering crew of eccentric characters and some of the most wonderful songs ever written for a musical comedy. And at the centre of it all is Eliza Doolittle, surely one of the most inspiring characters ever to have leapt from the imagination of a writer.

“It’s the perfect Curve Christmas show and we look forward to audiences being enchanted and electrified by this timeless story.”