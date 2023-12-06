Leeds Playhouse season to include Dolly Parton musical UK premiere and My Fair Lady

Exclusive: Leeds Playhouse has unveiled a bumper spring and summer season for the next year.

The venue will host the UK premiere of Here You Come Again, which features numbers such as “Jolene”, “9 to 5”, “Islands in the Stream”, “I Will Always Love You” and “Here You Come Again”. Find out more about the show here.

Also in the season will be a new co-production of My Fair Lady, presented with Opera North, running from 31 May to 29 June and directed by the venue’s artistic director James Brining. The piece features standards such as “I Could Have Danced All Night”, “Get Me to the Church on Time” and “Wouldn’t It Be Loverly”.

The Playhouse will present the world premiere of Paranormal Activity: A New Haunting Live on Stage, written by Levi Holloway and directed by Felix Barrett, artistic director of Punchdrunk, running from 3 July to 4 August.

Leeds Playhouse is reuniting with imitating the dog to co-produce a new adaptation of Mary Shelley’s iconic Gothic tale, Frankenstein, premiering at the Playhouse from 15 to 24 February ahead of a UK tour, while The Performance Ensemble, Leeds Playhouse, Leeds Museums and Galleries and Leeds Older People’s Forum for LEEDS 2023’s co-production of Sinfonia returns to the Playhouse ahead of a UK tour.

Leeds-based Fidget Theatre return to the Playhouse with Robyn Hood, an imaginative and entertaining show for all the family, while Amy Leach and designer Hayley Grindle’s critically acclaimed Macbeth will be restaged from 5 to 23 March.

Executive Director of Leeds Playhouse Shawab Iqbal said: “This season is a great reflection of the diverse work that happens at Leeds Playhouse each and every day. The partnerships we continue to make are helping us to grow and develop, to continue to listen to our audiences and to provide a platform for artists to share their creativity. We pride ourselves on connecting with people on their own doorstep through our Community Tour and year-round engagement work; with artists across our region through our renowned Furnace development programme; and with our friends, neighbours, groups and organisations from across the Leeds City Region as we happily share our spaces with them for meetings, events, and social get-togethers.