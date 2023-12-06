Dolly Parton musical to have UK premiere in Leeds, with tour and West End plans

Exclusive: New Dolly Parton musical Here You Come Again will have its UK premiere this summer, as part of Leeds Playhouse’s season.

Originally written by two-time Emmy award-winning comedy and songwriter Bruce Vilanch with Gabriel Barre (who also directs) and Tricia Paoluccio (who also plays Dolly), it has now been adapted for the UK by acclaimed British playwright Jonathan Harvey(Gimme, Gimme, Gimme and Coronation Street). A co-production with Simon Friend Entertainment, the piece runs from Thursday 4 July to Saturday 3 August.

The musical, which tells the story of a diehard fan whose fantasy version of international icon Dolly Parton gets him through trying times,will open in Leeds prior to a major UK tour and the West End, with further details to be revealed.

Director Gabriel Barre said: “We are so excited to bring this gem of a show to the UK, following its successful regional tour in America, and to also set it in the UK with a brilliant new British actor playing the lead role of Kevin, along with a creative UK design team and fresh approach to the storytelling that features all of Dolly’s biggest hits, along with her wit and wisdom which the world needs today, more than ever. And, she will be gloriously brought to life by the American actress, Tricia Paoluccio, who has been stunning audiences everywhere embodying the spirit, humour, and heart that have made Dolly an enduring icon.”

Additional casting and creative team are to be confirmed.