Nikolai Foster’s revival is up and running

Exclusive: Brand-new production shots have been released for Curve Leicester’s current revival of Evita.

The cast is led by Martha Kirby (Bat Out of Hell, Rags, Grease) as Eva Perón and Tyrone Huntley (Jesus Christ Superstar, Dreamgirls) as Che, alongside Gary Milner (The Third Man) as Perón, Chumisa Dornford-May (Aspects of Love) as Mistress and cover Eva Perón, and Dan Partridge (Grease the Musical) as Magaldi.

The company is completed by Tia Antoine-Charles, Jacob Atkins, Tanisha-Mae Brown (cover Mistress), Harrison Burley, Harry Chandler (cover Che), Shona Eaton, Jacob Fisher (cover Magaldi), Olivia Foster Browne, Ashley Gilmour (cover Perón), Jack Harrison-Cooper, Jordan Isaac, Tamsin January, Fallon Mondlane, Samuel Routley, Toby Seddon, Darcey Simmons and Rebecca Wickes.

Telling the tale of the rise and fall of the iconic Argentinian figure, Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s classic 1978 musical (which celebrates its 45th anniversary this year) includes numbers such as “Buenos Aires”, “Another Suitcase in Another Hall”, “Oh What a Circus” and “Don’t Cry for me Argentina”.

You can watch a special performance of “Don’t Cry for Me Argentina” from the balcony at Curve below:

Alongside director Nikolai Foster, the creative team includes set designer Michael Taylor (Billy Elliot), musical supervisor Stephen Brooker (White Christmas), musical director Ben van Tienen (Funny Girl), choreographer Adam Murray (Rocketman), costume designer Edd Lindley (Billy Elliot the Musical), lighting designer Joshie Hariette (Cake), sound designer Adam Fisher (The Wizard of Oz), and wigs, hair and make-up designer Sam Cox. Casting is by Curve associate Kay Magson CDG and Olivia Laydon.

Evita runs until 13 January 2024 at Curve, with a press night scheduled for tomorrow, 1 December.