Full cast for Evita at Curve Leicester announced

Exclusive: Full casting has been revealed for Curve Leicester’s revival of Evita, running this winter at the award-winning venue.

As already confirmed, leading the cast in Leicester over the festive season will be Martha Kirby (Bat Out of Hell, Rags, Grease) as Eva Perón and Tyrone Huntley (Jesus Christ Superstar, The View UpStairs, Dreamgirls) as Che.

Telling the tale of the rise and fall of the iconic Argentinian figure, Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s classic 1978 musical (which celebrates its 45th anniversary this year) includes numbers such as “Buenos Aires”, “Another Suitcase in Another Hall”, “Oh What a Circus” and “Don’t Cry for me Argentina”.

You can watch a special performance of “Don’t Cry for Me Argentina” from the balcony at Curve below:

Joining the duo are Gary Milner (The Third Man) as Perón and Chumisa Dornford-May (Aspects of Love) as Mistress and cover Eva Perón. Dan Partridge, who since 2019 has starred as Danny Zuko in Curve’s hit production of Grease the Musical, joins the cast as Magaldi.

The company will be completed by Tia Antoine-Charles, Jacob Atkins, Tanisha-Mae Brown (cover Mistress), Harrison Burley, Harry Chandler (cover Che), Shona Eaton, Jacob Fisher (cover Magaldi), Olivia Foster Browne, Ashley Gilmour (cover Perón), Jack Harrison-Cooper, Jordan Isaac, Tamsin January, Fallon Mondlane, Samuel Routley, Toby Seddon, Darcey Simmons and Rebecca Wickes.

Alongside director Nikolai Foster, the creative team also includes set designer Michael Taylor (Billy Elliot the Musical), musical supervisor Stephen Brooker (White Christmas), musical director Ben van Tienen (Funny Girl), choreographer Adam Murray (Rocketman), costume designer Edd Lindley (Billy Elliot the Musical), lighting designer Joshie Hariette (Cake), sound designer Adam Fisher (The Wizard of Oz), and wigs, hair and make-up designer Sam Cox. Casting is by Curve associate Kay Magson CDG and Olivia Laydon.

Evita is set to run at Curve from 27 November 2023 to 13 January 2024, with a press night scheduled for 1 December.