A Chorus Line to return with UK tour, Leicester and London seasons confirmed

Curve, Leicester has announced the return of the critically acclaimed revival of A Chorus Line, set to grace the stage once again in 2024.

Originally premiering during Christmas 2021 (where it picked up a glowing review from WhatsOnStage), the Made at Curve production will be directed by the venue’s artistic director, Nikolai Foster, and choreographed by Ellen Kane.

A Chorus Line will kick off its limited summer season at Curve on 28 June, running until 13 July 2024. Following this, it will make its way to Sadler’s Wells from 31 July to 25 August, 2024.

The UK tour will be presented in collaboration with Sadler’s Wells and Jonathan Church Theatre Productions, with stops including the Lowry in Salford from 23 to 27 July, Norwich Theatre Royal from 27 to 31 August, the Marlowe in Canterbury from 2 to 7 September, Birmingham Hippodrome from 10 to 14 September, New Theatre in Cardiff from 16 to 21 September, Edinburgh Festival Theatre from 24 to 28 September, and Wycombe Swan from 30 September to 5 October.

A Chorus Line features a book by James Kirkwood and Nicholas Dante, music by Marvin Hamlisch, and lyrics by Edward Kleban. Iconic songs include “One,” “I Hope I Get It,” “Nothing,” and the beloved ballad “What I Did For Love.” The piece is set in New York City in 1975, and unfolds on an empty Broadway stage where 17 performers face the grueling final audition for a new Broadway musical. Only eight can make the cut.

The production will see the return of musical theatre performer, dancer, and choreographer Adam Cooper, who will reprise his role as Zach. WhatsOnStage Award winner Carly Mercedes Dyer will also return as Cassie, an auditionee and Zach’s former lover. Dyer is currently leading the UK and Ireland tour of The Drifters Girl.

It features set design by Grace Smart (Hamlet), costume design by Edd Lindley (Billy Elliot the Musical), lighting design by Howard Hudson (& Juliet) and sound design by Tom Marshall (Grease). The show’s orchestra will be supported by music licensing company, PPL. Curve’s chief executive Chris Stafford and Foster said: “Working on A Chorus Line in 2021 at Curve was one of those once in a lifetime moments, and to have another opportunity to re-visit our acclaimed production and share it with a wider audience is something we could never have dreamed of. “All great shows need exceptional new artists to reinterpret them for the generation to enjoy and in Ellen Kane’s world class choreography, Michael Bennett’s extraordinary piece is invigorated through Ellen’s sensational work. Being able to share this production with audiences in Leicester once more, ahead of visiting the home of dance Sadler’s Wells and then on tour across the UK, reuniting Carly Mercedes Dyer as Cassie and Adam Cooper as Zach is the icing on the cake.”

The full cast and creative team will be announced at a later date.

Tickets for the Curve run go on sale tomorrow, with the Lowry following on 21 September. Sadler’s Wells will put the show on sale on 27 October, with other locations on sale soon.