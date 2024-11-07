Watch Hercules star Luke Brady perform “Go the Distance”

Brady will star in the West End premiere of the musical, based on the animated classic

Have a first listen to Hercules star and Grammy nominee Luke Brady performing “Go the Distance” – ahead of his leading turn in the stage version of the hit film.

Disney’s 1997 animated classic Hercules follows the titular Greek hero as he battles to claim his birthright and strength, while pitted against the villainous Hades. Numbers also include “Zero to Hero” and “I Wont Say (I’m In Love)”.

The stage production is now primed to open at Theatre Royal Drury Lane next summer. With music by Alan Menken, lyrics by David Zippel, and a new book by Robert Horn and Kwame Kwei-Armah, the production is directed and choreographed by Casey Nicholaw with Tanisha Scott as co-choreographer.

The stage version will begin previews on 6 June 2025, with an opening night set for 24 June 2025. The show is currently booking through 10 January 2026.

Public booking opens today. Preview tickets start from £25, and family tickets are available for select performances. A captioned performance is scheduled for 15 September, a signed performance for 23 September, a relaxed performance for 15 November, and an audio described performance for 29 November.

The show has set and additional video design from Dane Laffrey, costume design by Gregg Barnes and Sky Switser, lighting design by Jeff Croiter and sound design by Adam Fisher. The production team also includes video designer George Reeve, hair by Mia M Neal, make-up by Kirk Cambridge-Del Pesche and special effects from Jeremy Chernick.

The music team is headed by music supervisor and arranger Michael Kosarin, with orchestrations from Danny Troob and Joseph Joubert, and dance arrangements by David Chase. Casting is by Natalie Gallacher for Pippa Ailion and Natalie Gallacher Casting.