Have a first listen to the Moana sequel with new number “Beyond”

The film will be in cinemas later this year

Alex Wood

Alex Wood

| Nationwide |

7 November 2024

moana
Moana, © Disney Animation

A new “first listen” has been released for Moana 2!

The upcoming sequel to Disney’s 2016 hit animation continues to follow Moana and her newfound friend, an exiled demigod named Maui. When she receives a call from her ancestors, the two face a journey to the dangerous and long-lost seas of Oceania.

The soundtrack track list follows:

  1. “Tulou Tagaloa (Sei e Va’ai Mai)” Performed by Olivia Foa‘i, Te Vaka
  2. “We’re Back” Performed by Auli‘i Cravalho, Cast
  3. “Tuputupu (The Feast)” Performed by Te Vaka
  4. “Beyond” Performed by Auli‘i Cravalho
  5. “My Wish For You (Innocent Warrior)” Performed by Olivia Foa‘i, Sulata Foa‘i -Amiatu, Matatia Foa‘i, Matthew Ineleo, Opetaia Foa‘i
  6. “Finding the Way” Performed by Olivia Foa‘i, Te Vaka
  7. “What Could Be Better Than This?” Performed by Auli‘i Cravalho, Hualālai Chung, Rose Matafeo, David Fane
  8. “Get Lost” Performed by Awhimai Fraser
  9. “Can I Get A Chee Hoo?” Performed by Dwayne Johnson
  10. “Mana Vavau” Performed by Dwayne Johnson, Opetaia Foa‘i, Rachel House
  11. “Beyond (Reprise)” Performed by Auli‘i Cravalho
  12. “Nuku O Kaiga” Performed by Te Vaka
  13. “Finding The Way (Reprise)” Performed by Te Vaka
  14. “We Know The Way (Te Fenua te Malie)” Performed by Auli‘i Cravalho, Olivia Foa‘i, Opetaia Foa‘i, Te Vaka
  15. “Beyond (End Credit Version)” Performed by Auli‘i Cravalho
  16. “We’re Back (Te Vaka Version)” Performed by Olivia Foa‘i, Te Vaka

David G Derrick Jr will make his feature directorial debut, while Auli’i Cravalho and Dwayne Johnson will reprise their roles as Moana and Maui, respectively. Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear will join composers and co-songwriters Mark Mancina and Opetaia Foa’i as additional songwriters, replacing Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Moana 2 will be released in UK cinemas on 29 November, and in US cinemas on 27 November.

You can listen to the new track here:

 

A live-action Moana movie is also in development, you can read about that here.

