Musical Grammy nominees announced including Merrily We Roll Along, Hell’s Kitchen, Suffs and more

The nominations have been revealed

Nominees for the 67th Annual Grammy Awards have been unveiled.

Performer Ben Platt, a Grammy Award winner, was one of the stars who announced the nominees in a live stream on YouTube.

All of the nominees this year are shows either playing or previously running on Broadway (Hell’s Kitchen, Suffs, The Outsiders and The Notebook continue to run) with no UK-originating shows making the shortlist. The cast recording for Stephen Sondheim’s final musical, Here We Are, was also omitted.

The nominations add (in some cases additional) Grammy nominations to the mantelpiece for Jonathan Groff, Daniel Radcliffe, Lindsay Mendez, Shaina Taub, Alicia Keys (no stranger to the Grammys, admittedly) and more.

Nominated in the “Musical Theater Album” category are:

Hell’s Kitchen

Merrily We Roll Along

The Notebook

The Outsiders

Suffs

The Wiz

Winners will be revealed at a ceremony on 2 February 2025.