How does a rep company work?

We head to the Almeida Theatre, where two productions run in tandem, with a company sharing the space

A rep company is a unique part of the theatre eco-system – roles divvied up within one company across different shows.

Previously a fairly common practice in the past, now it’s more of a rare fascination. We headed to the Almeida where nine ensemble are tackling two plays that came to define the 1950s – Arnold Wesker’s Roots and John Osborne’s Look Back in Anger.

Roots is directed by Diyan Zora and run to 23 November 2024. The play follows Beatie Bryant as she returns to her rural home in Norfolk, filled with political fervour from London. The production examines the clash between her new ideals and her traditional family.

Directed by Atri Banerjee, Look Back in Anger also plays to 23 November 2024. The play centers on a man’s frustration with his post-war life and his tumultuous marriage.