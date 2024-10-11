Look back in anger – or dismay? How theatre travels through time

In this week’s episode, Sarah Crompton and Alex Wood head back to the 1950s

Welcome to the latest episode of the WhatsOnStage Podcast – which this week is jetting into the past!

Theatres at the moment are working like time machines, whisking audiences back to the 1950s as a new generation of directors explore well-trodden works.

Chief critic Sarah Crompton and managing editor Alex Wood explore the revivals from Look Back in Anger and Roots at the Almeida to Waiting for Godot starring Ben Whishaw and Lucian Msamati.

