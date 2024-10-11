Podcasts

Look back in anger – or dismay? How theatre travels through time

In this week’s episode, Sarah Crompton and Alex Wood head back to the 1950s

Alex Wood

Alex Wood

Sarah Crompton

Sarah Crompton

| Nationwide |

11 October 2024

Podddd
Morfydd Clark in Roots, © Marc Brenner

Welcome to the latest episode of the WhatsOnStage Podcast – which this week is jetting into the past!

Theatres at the moment are working like time machines, whisking audiences back to the 1950s as a new generation of directors explore well-trodden works.

Chief critic Sarah Crompton and managing editor Alex Wood explore the revivals from Look Back in Anger and Roots at the Almeida to Waiting for Godot starring Ben Whishaw and Lucian Msamati.

Crompton and managing editor Alex Wood host a weekly series on all things theatrical. News, views, frank exchanges and lists offer an unmissable guide to what’s happening on stage (and in film and on television) now, in the past and in future.

The podcast can be listened to on various streaming platforms here. Make sure you subscribe so you never miss an episode! We’ll also be uploading them to YouTube every weekend.

Tagged in this Story

Related Articles

See all

Latest Reviews

See all

Theatre News & discounts

Get the best deals and latest updates on theatre and shows by signing up for WhatsOnStage newsletter today!

Biggest stories of the month

READ MORE

Latest Videos

David Tennant and Cush Jumbo in interview for WhatsOnStage

Macbeth’s David Tennant, Cush Jumbo and more talk superpowers and stage whispers on West End opening night

A drum, a drum! Macbeth hath come…