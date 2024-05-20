Almeida Theatre announces casting for upcoming season, including Morfydd Clark, Anjli Mohindra and more

Three new productions are coming up over the next six months

The Almeida Theatre has announced the casting for its forthcoming productions.

Directed by Eline Arbo and adapted from Annie Ernaux’s novel, The Years will run from 27 July to 31 August 2024.

The cast includes Deborah Findlay (Orlando), Romola Garai (Scoop), Gina McKee (Dear England), Anjli Mohindra (The Lazarus Project), and Harmony Rose-Bremner (Hamnet). The creative team features Thijs van Vuure (music supervisor and sound designer), Juul Dekker (set designer), Varja Klosse (lighting designer), Rebekka Wörmann (costume designer), and Amy Ball (casting director).

The adaptation, originally produced as De jaren by Het Nationale Theater in The Hague in 2022, explores one woman’s personal and political journey through post-war Europe.

Roots by Arnold Wesker will be directed by Diyan Zora and run from 10 September to 23 November 2024.

The cast includes Morfydd Clark (The Rings of Power) as Beatie, Iwan Davies (Anatomy of a Scandal) as Mr Healey, Billy Howle (Hamlet) as Frankie, and Ellora Torchia (Midsommar) as Pearl, with further casting to be announced.

The play follows Beatie Bryant as she returns to her rural home in Norfolk, filled with political fervor from London. The production examines the clash between her new ideals and her traditional family.

Directed by Atri Banerjee, Look Back in Anger by John Osborne will also run in rep from 20 September to 23 November 2024. The cast includes Clark as Helena, Davies as Cliff, Howle as Jimmy, and Torchia as Alison, with additional casting to be announced.

The play centers on a man’s frustration with his post-war life and his tumultuous marriage, highlighting the societal issues of the 1950s that resonate with modern audiences.