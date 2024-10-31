Guards at the Taj at the Orange Tree Theatre – review

There is something very special about a play that has a practically barren stage yet remains immensely visually captivating. That is Guards at the Taj.

Written by Rajiv Joseph and directed by JMK Award winner Adam Karim, the play brings to life the folklore surrounding the construction of one of the new seven wonders of the world, the Taj Mahal, and the myth of emperor Shah Jahan’s supposed decree to chop off the hands of anyone who worked on it. Legend says that this was to stop anyone from recreating anything as beautiful in the future. It’s a tale that’s woven into the fabric of the Taj and provides a haunting concept for a play. The execution is magnificent.

The plot follows two best friends who become low-ranking imperial guards. They do the donkey work that no one really wants to do, like guarding the Taj Mahal and chopping and then cauterising the hands of the artisans who built the wonder. It’s a horrible job that Humayan (played by Maanuv Thiara) and Babur (played by Usaamah Ibraheem Hussain) agree to do blindly out of their commitment to heritage reverence and cultural loyalty.

As the audience, we are only shown the aftermath of the brutal task, the emotional and physical toll they face suffocates them as they navigate their moral conflict. The sound design (led by Xana) is nothing short of superb. The echoing chamber, the distant screams that float around the stage, it’s enough to place us in the heart of the internal conflict. Thiara and Hussain put on an incredible performance and capture both friendship and the weight of impossible choices. We follow the pair through this journey and their arc is set up so cleverly, that every twist and turn makes sense to their individual stories. The minimalist stage (designed by Rosin Jenner) gives the characters space to breathe energy into their performances and deliver something spectacular. They are the focal point and the life support of the play and put on a truly mesmerising show.

Whilst the storytelling is thought-provoking, the first act feels a little too prolonged. Whilst Joseph needs to set up the characters’ back stories, it feels like it takes its time to develop. The intensity ramps up in the final 40 minutes, however, and the audience is treated to an exploration of loyalty, humanity, and the cost of duty beyond morality.

Guards at the Taj is something very special. It feels like an honour being treated to a play with such substance and affective pull – a true treat to the soul. If you’re drawn to complex historical narratives, you may find this play of great interest.