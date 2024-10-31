Lily Collins at Barcelona opening night: ‘The West End was always my first dream… then Broadway!’

Collins and Álvaro Morte star in Bess Wohl’s new two-hander at the Duke of York’s Theatre

Last night WhatsOnStage attended the official opening of Barcelona – written by Bess Wohl (Camp Siegfried), directed by Lynette Linton (Shifters), and starring Lily Collins (Emily in Paris) and Álvaro Morte (Money Heist).

We caught up with the awesome foursome at the show’s after-party to raise a glass, cry “Salud!” and talk West End debuts, Broadway aspirations and how to not spoil a plot that has as many twists and turns as an Alton Towers rollercoaster.

Watch our opening night video below:

The production, hailed as “engrossing and warm-hearted” by WhatsOnStage’s lead critic Sarah Crompton, features set and costume design by Frankie Bradshaw, lighting by Jai Morjaria, composition and sound design by Duramaney Kamara and Xana, video design by Gino Ricardo Green, wigs, hair and makeup design by Cynthia De La Rosa, UK casting by Heather Basten and US casting by Jim Carnahan, movement direction and intimacy by Shelley Maxwell, vocal coaching by Hazel Holder and dramatherapy by Wabriya King.

Associate direction is by Katie Greenall, with associate design by Natalie Johnson. The associate costume designer and supervisor is Caroline Stevens, the production manager is Kate West, and the associate production manager is Charlotte Ranson. The play is produced by ATG Productions, Bad Robot Live and Gavin Kalin Productions.

Barcelona continues until 11 January 2025, with tickets on sale below.