Barcelona starring Lily Collins and Álvaro Morte – first look in rehearsals

The two-hander thriller opens in previews later this month

Rehearsal images have been released for Lily Collins (Emily in Paris) and Álvaro Morte (Money Heist) in new play Barcelona, opening later this month in the West End.

Penned by Bess Wohl and directed by Lynette Linton, the show will run at the Duke of York’s Theatre from 21 October 2024, with a strict 12-week season. It follows an American tourist who goes home with a handsome Spaniard, only for things to take a dangerous turn.

Set and costume design is by Frankie Bradshaw, lighting by Jai Morjaria, composition and sound design by Duramaney Kamara and Xana, video design by Gino Ricardo Green, wigs, hair and makeup design by Cynthia De La Rosa, UK casting by Heather Basten and US casting by Jim Carnahan, movement direction and intimacy by Shelley Maxwell, vocal coaching by Hazel Holder and dramatherapy by Wabriya King.

Associate direction is by Katie Greenall, associate design by Natalie Johnson, associate costume designer and supervisor is Caroline Stevens, production manager is Kate West, and associate production manager is Charlotte Ranson.

It is produced by ATG Productions, Bad Robot Live and Gavin Kalin Productions.