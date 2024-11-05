Photos

My Fair Lady at Curve, Leicester – rehearsal photos released

Don’t they look loverly?

Tanyel Gumushan

Tanyel Gumushan

| Leicester |

5 November 2024

Molly Lynch in My Fair Lady
Molly Lynch in My Fair Lady, © Marc Brenner

Take a look inside the rehearsal room at Curve, Leicester as it prepares for its upcoming revival of My Fair Lady.

Set to play over the festive season, the new staging of Lerner and Loewe’s classic will be directed by Curve’s artistic director, Nikolai Foster, known for his hit productions such as Evita, A Chorus Line and Billy Elliot.

As previously reported, Molly Lynch will take on the role of Eliza Doolittle, returning to Curve after her performance as Betty Schaefer in Foster’s production of Sunset Boulevard.

Joining her on stage will be David Seadon-Young (The Baker’s Wife) as phonetics professor Henry Higgins, Minal Patel (Billy Elliot) as Colonel Pickering, Steve Furst (Oliver!) as Alfred P Doolitttle, BAFTA Award winner and Golden Globe nominee Cathy Tyson (Kaos) as Mrs Higgins, Sarah Moyle (Jerusalem) as Mrs Eynsford-Hill and Mrs Pearce and Djavan van de Fliert (Disney’s Frozen) as Freddy Eynsford-Hill.

(L R) Damian Buhagiar (Zoltan Karpathy and ensemble), Cathy Tyson (Mrs Higgins) and Minal Patel (Colonel Pickering) Photography by Marc Brenner
Damian Buhagiar (Zoltan Karpathy and ensemble), Cathy Tyson (Mrs Higgins) and Minal Patel (Colonel Pickering), © Marc Brenner
(L R) Djavan van de Fliert (Freddy Eynsford Hill), Sarah Moyle (Mrs Eynsford Hill and Mrs Pearce) and Andy Barke (Ensemble) Photography by Marc Brenner
(L R) Djavan van de Fliert (Freddy Eynsford Hill), Sarah Moyle (Mrs Eynsford Hill and Mrs Pearce) and Andy Barke (Ensemble), © Marc Brenner
(L R) Nell Martin (Onstage swing and Dance captain), Andy Barke (Ensemble), Sarah Moyle (Mrs Eynsford Hill and Mrs Pearce) and Djavan van de Fliert (Freddy Eynsford Hill) Photography by Marc Brenner
(L R) Nell Martin (Onstage swing and Dance captain), Andy Barke (Ensemble), Sarah Moyle (Mrs Eynsford Hill and Mrs Pearce) and Djavan van de Fliert (Freddy Eynsford Hill), © Marc Brenner

Also in the cast are Damian Buhagiar (West Side Story) as Zoltan Karpathy, Jonathan Dryden Taylor (The Wizard of Oz) as Harry, Ying Ue Li (Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club) as Jamie and Joanna O’Hare (Kiss Me, Kate) as George.

Completing the company are Andy Barke (Pretty Woman), Keanna Bloomfield (A Very Very Bad Cinderella), Ashley Gilmour (Evita), Lucas Koch (The Choir of Man), Ritesh Manugula (Shirly), Nell Martin (Priscilla, Queen of the Desert), Abigail Matthews (The Wizard of Oz), Jack Skelton (Aladdin) and Kenedy Small (Six).

(L R) Ashley Gilmour (Ensemble), Ying Ue Li (Jamie and ensemble) and Kenedy Small (Ensemble) Photography by Marc Brenner
(L R) Ashley Gilmour (Ensemble), Ying Ue Li (Jamie and ensemble) and Kenedy Small (Ensemble), © Marc Brenner
(L R) Djavan van de Fliert (Freddy Eynsford Hill) and Steve Furst (Alfred P. Doolittle) Photography by Marc Brenner
(L R) Djavan van de Fliert (Freddy Eynsford Hill) and Steve Furst (Alfred P Doolittle), © Marc Brenner
(L R) Molly Lynch (Eliza Doolittle) and Minal Patel (Colonel Pickering) Photography by Marc Brenner
(L R) Molly Lynch (Eliza Doolittle) and Minal Patel (Colonel Pickering), © Marc Brenner
(L R) Nell Martin (Onstage swing and Dance captain) and Lucas Koch (Ensemble) Photography by Marc Brenner
(L R) Nell Martin (Onstage swing and dance captain) and Lucas Koch (Ensemble), © Marc Brenner

The musical adaptation of George Bernard Shaw’s Pygmalion follows Eliza Doolittle, a Cockney flower seller, who is instructed by phonetics professor Henry Higgins to speak like a lady of high society. It features numbers such as “Wouldn’t It Be Loverly?”, “The Rain in Spain”, “On the Street Where You Live” and “Get Me to the Church on Time”.

The production is choreographed by Joanna Goodwin (An Officer and a Gentleman), Dyer is musical supervisor, Michael Taylor (Billy Elliot) is set and costume designerMark Henderson (Standing at the Sky’s Edge) is lighting designerAdam Fisher (Evita) is sound designer and casting direction is by Olivia Laydon for Jill Green Casting.

My Fair Lady will run from 23 November 2024 to 4 January 2025, with tickets on sale below.

Molly Lynch (Eliza Doolittle) Photography by Marc Brenner
Molly Lynch (Eliza Doolittle), © Marc Brenner
(L R) Minal Patel (Colonel Pickering), David Seadon Young (Henry Higgins) and Molly Lynch (Eliza Doolittle) Photography by Marc Brenner
(L R) Minal Patel (Colonel Pickering), David Seadon Young (Henry Higgins) and Molly Lynch (Eliza Doolittle), © Marc Brenner
The creatives and cast of My Fair Lady Photography by Marc Brenner
The creatives and cast of My Fair Lady, © Marc Brenner

Featured In This Story

Tagged in this Story

Related Articles

See all

Latest Reviews

See all

Theatre News & discounts

Get the best deals and latest updates on theatre and shows by signing up for WhatsOnStage newsletter today!

Biggest stories of the month

READ MORE

Latest Videos

ro0ts

How does a rep company work?

We head to the Almeida Theatre, where two productions run in tandem, with a company sharing the space