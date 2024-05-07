Schmigadoon! stage musical will premiere in 2025

Schmigadoon!, a new stage musical inspired by the Apple TV+ series, will have its world premiere next January in Washington.

The show will play from 31 January to 9 February at the Kennedy Center.

Presented as part of the Broadway Center Stage concert series, Schmigadoon! will have a book and score by Cinco Paul, co-creator of the much-loved series, and direction and choreography by Christopher Gattelli.

Songs will include hits from the television show, including the Emmy-winning “Corn Puddin’,” as well as new material.

In Schmigadoon!, New York doctors Josh and Melissa go backpacking in a last-ditch attempt to save their failing relationship, but instead get lost in the woods and end up trapped in Schmigadoon, a magical town that’s a classic Golden Age musical come to life.

The series, with a star-studded cast led by Keegan-Michael Key and Cecily Strong, as well as Kristin Chenoweth, Alan Cumming, Dove Cameron, Aaron Tveit, and many others, ran for two seasons.