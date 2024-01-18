Schmigadoon! cancelled after two seasons despite third season being written

The fan favorite Apple TV Plus musical series Schmigadoon! will not be back. The first season celebrated the musicals of Broadway’s Golden Age, while the second found protagonists Josh (Keegan-Michael Key) and Melissa (Cecily Strong) stuck in a world of musicals from the 1960s and 1970s. It featured new songs from co-creator and executive producer Cinco Paul. In addition to Key and Strong, the cast included Ariana DeBose, Martin Short, Dove Cameron, Jaime Camil, Kristin Chenoweth, Alan Cumming, Ann Harada, Jane Krakowski, and Aaron Tveit, with Tituss Burgess and Patrick Page joining the cast for the second season. The show is co-created by Paul and Ken Daurio.

Paul said today: “I am sad to share that Apple will not be moving forward with season 3 of Schmigadoon! The season is written (including 25 new songs), but we unfortunately won’t be making it. Such is life. I want to thank everyone involved with the show, our incredible cast and crew and writers, our wonderful supporters at Broadway Video, Universal, & Apple, for everything they did to make it happen. It’s a miracle we even got two seasons, honestly, and I’m so grateful we did. And to all the fans of the show out there- thank you with all of my heart.

“Your love and support has meant so much, and the fact that you connected with our show, that it brought you some joy, means the world to me. This was tough news to get, but the optimist in me is convinced it’s not the end of Schmigadoon…and maybe it’s even a happy beginning.