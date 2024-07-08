Schmigadoon! creator reveals plans for cancelled season three, possibly titled Into the Schmoods

Cinco Paul listed a variety of shows set to be parodied – why can’t they make it?

Shelved plans for the five-star musical TV series Schmigadoon! were revealed by its creator Cinco Paul.

The show’s third season was cancelled by Apple TV+ to much dismay earlier this year. With a star-studded cast led by Keegan-Michael Key and Cecily Strong, as well as Kristin Chenoweth, Alan Cumming, Dove Cameron, Aaron Tveit, and many others, Schmigadoon! was a major hit for MT fans, with the piece lampooning famed stage shows across its episodes.

Taking to social media, Paul suggested that the shows being parodied in the third season would be a blend of 80s and 90s shows from the likes of Stephen Sondheim, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Disney, Alan Menken, Howard Ashman and beyond.

Listed by Paul were: Into the Woods, Cats, Assassins, Big River, Beauty and the Beast, Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Labyrinth, Sunset Boulevard, The Little Mermaid, Little Shop of Horrors, Rent, An American Tail, Barnum, Side Show, The Phantom of the Opera, City of Angels, Sunday in the Park with George, Les Misérables, Merrily We Roll Along, Dick Tracy, Hercules, The Wiz, Aladdin, Nine, Xanadu, Starlight Express and Evita.

Last week, Paul commented on the cancelled season, saying: “I’m so torn between really not wanting to spoil things in case it eventually gets made and really wanting to share what Schmigadoon! season 3 was going to be.”

Earlier this year, Cumming revealed further details for what could have been in store for a third season, telling Variety the series was set to: “focus on the large-scale musicals of the 1980s and 1990s like Cats, The Phantom of the Opera, Les Misérables and more.”

The Cabaret star, who claimed he was poised to play a tortured Jean Valjean-esque character, was sanguine about it, adding: “It would have been a hoot… In a way, it’s actually lovely that it didn’t run itself into the ground, but it would have been nice to do one more.”

Mercifully, the end is not in sight for Schmigadoon! – a stage production of the piece is coming soon!