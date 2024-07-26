Watch a special Les Misérables performance from the Olympics opening ceremony

“Do You Hear The People Sing” is re-interpreted

Unexpectedly, perhaps, the Paris Olympics opening ceremony has turned into a small musical fest.

Not only was there a mini nod to The Phantom of the Opera, but a 30-second sequence saw a cast of performers present “Do You Hear the People Sing” in its original French form (“À la volonté du peuple”).

Podemos por favor hablar de tremendo crossover de Assasin's Creed con Les Miserables!!!!! AMANDO ESTA CEREMONIA CON TODA MI ALMA. #CeremoniaDeApertura #Paris2024 #OlympicGames #JuegosOlímpicos pic.twitter.com/CAHCR6sCjA — Ale👨‍🚀🇲🇽💜🐲 (@naneun_ale) July 26, 2024

Funnily, Les Misérables will be performed in Paris this Christmas – and casting was revealed recently. The Olympics social media account has revealed that the filmed opening ceremony sketch was filmed at the Théatre du Châtelet, where the festive revival is to be shown.

Between Phantom and Les Misérables, it’s an excellent evening for producer Cameron Mackintosh.