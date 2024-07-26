Video

Watch a special Les Misérables performance from the Olympics opening ceremony

“Do You Hear The People Sing” is re-interpreted

Alex Wood
Nationwide
The artwork for the French production of Les MIsérables
Unexpectedly, perhaps, the Paris Olympics opening ceremony has turned into a small musical fest.

Not only was there a mini nod to The Phantom of the Opera, but a 30-second sequence saw a cast of performers present “Do You Hear the People Sing” in its original French form (“À la volonté du peuple”).

Funnily, Les Misérables will be performed in Paris this Christmas – and casting was revealed recently. The Olympics social media account has revealed that the filmed opening ceremony sketch was filmed at the Théatre du Châtelet, where the festive revival is to be shown.

Between Phantom and Les Misérables, it’s an excellent evening for producer Cameron Mackintosh.