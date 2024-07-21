Cast announced for new version of Les Misérables in Paris

A chance to hear the original version in a newly adapted form – presented in a new French translation!

A new French-language staging of Les Misérables is coming to Paris this winter – and cast has been revealed.

The show features a whole host of original tunes in French, including “J’avais rêvé” (“I Dreamed a Dream”), “À la volonté du peuple” (“Do You Hear the People Sing?”), “Mon histoire” (“On My Own”) and “Le Grand jour” (“One Day More”).

The piece will play at Théâtre du Châtelet from 22 November to 31 December 2024, with the venue stating that libretto has been reworked for the occasion by Alain Boublil.

The musical version of Victor Hugo’s doorstopper novel has been running in the West End for coming up on 40 years. It was first staged in French in France in 1980 after an initial release as a concept album. It came to London in 1985 in English after years of workshopping, led by producer Cameron Mackintosh.

The show tells the story of 1800s escaped convict Jean Valjean, on the run from the imperious inspector Javert, against the backdrop of a France experiencing major revolt and civil unrest.

Playing Jean Valjean is Benoît Rameau, four-time winner of the Gordes Melodies Competition, with Sébastien Duchange (The Jungle Book in Paris) as Javert and Claire Perot (Sally Bowles in Cabaret in Paris, directed by Sam Mendes) as Fantine.

Another Cabaret alum, former Emcee David Alexis plays Monsieur Thénardier, while Madame Thénardier is played by Christine Bonnard (Mamma Mia!).

Mountview graduate Juliette Artigala (We’ll Have Nun Of It) will play Cosette, with The Voice star and Air France airline pilot Jacques Preiss as Marius.

The Lion King’s Océane Demontis (who also played Asha in the French version of Disney film Wish) plays Éponine, with another Lion King star, Stanley Kassa, as Enjolras. Maxime de Toledo (Showboat and Camelot on the New York stage) plays the Bishop of Digne.

The new production is to have musical direction by Alexandra Cravero, direction by Ladislas Chollat, set design by Emmanuelle Roy, costumes by Jean-Daniel Vuillermoz and lighting by Alban Sauvé.

Performances will be subtitled in French and English – we advise checking with the venue as to which dates have subtitles if required.

The West End production continues, with an international arena tour also coming later this year.