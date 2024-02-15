Oliver! to be revived with initial casting announced

See who is cast in the glorious classic musical

Chichester Festival Theatre will present a new revival of Oliver!, adapted from Charles Dickens’ Oliver Twist by Lionel Bart, as part of their new season.

Under the direction and choreography of Matthew Bourne, in collaboration with Cameron Mackintosh, the production opens in July. It follows orphaned boy Oliver as he escapes the confines of the workhouse and finds refuge in the city’s underworld. Tunes include “Food Glorious Food”, “Consider Yourself”,” You’ve Got to Pick-a-Pocket or Two”, and “As Long As He Needs Me”.

The cast features Simon Lipkin as Fagin, Shanay Holmes as Nancy, Aaron Sidwell as Bill Sikes, Billy Jenkins as the Artful Dodger, and Philip Franks as Mr Brownlow. Further cast is to be announced.

Oliver! is directed and choreographed by Matthew Bourne and co-directed by Jean-Pierre van der Spuy, while the creative team includes designer Lez Brotherston, musical supervisor and conductor Graham Hurman, lighting designers Paule Constable and Ben Jacobs, sound designer Adam Fisher, video designer George Reeve, original orchestrator William David Brohn, orchestral adaptator Stephen Metcalfe and casting directors Felicity French CDG and Paul Wooller CDG with children’s casting director Verity Naughton CDG.

Oliver!’s run includes a dementia friendly show on 31 July, a relaxed performance on 22 August, and a summer gala on 6 September.