The Promise at Chichester Festival Theatre – first look photos

Production photos have been released for Paul Unwin’s new play The Promise, which is premiering at Chichester Festival Theatre with a press night set for Monday.

Based on the experiences of the post-war Labour government, it stars Suzanne Burden (Violet Attlee), Clare Burt (Ellen Wilkinson), Reece Dinsdale (Herbert Morrison), Peter Hamilton Dyer (Richard Stafford Cripps), Martyn Ellis (Winston Churchill), Felixe Forde (Joan Vincent), Richard Harrington (Nye Bevan), Allison McKenzie (Jennie Lee), Majid Mahdizaheh-Valoujerdy (Thomas Merriman), Miles Richardson (Hugh Dalton), David Robb (Lord Moran), Clive Wood (Ernest Bevin) and Andrew Woodall (Clement Attlee).

Directed by Jonathan Kent (Gypsy, Sweeney Todd), it features set design by Joanna Parker, costume design by Deborah Andrews, lighting and video design by Peter Mumford, composition by Gary Yershon, sound design by Christopher Shutt and casting by Annelie Powell.

The Promise continues until 19 August.