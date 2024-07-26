David Greig announces departure as artistic director of Edinburgh Lyceum

David Greig has announced he is stepping down as artistic director of the Royal Lyceum Theatre in Edinburgh.

Greig, who has been in post since 2016, will leave at the end of the 2024/2025 season to focus on other writing and directing projects.

Commenting on his departure, he said: “After eight years of leading the Lyceum through change and challenge, I feel it’s time to return to my first calling, as a writer. This has been a very hard decision because I adore my job but it’s the right time for me.

“I’m very proud of what we’ve achieved at the Lyceum over the last eight years… I want to thank the team, the board, the freelance artists and the previous artistic directors of the Lyceum who built the institution I’ve been so proud to be a part of.”

Notable productions during his tenure include his adaptation of Aeschylus’ The Suppliant Women, which featured a 30-strong community cast, and acclaimed versions of Solaris and Local Hero – which was due to transfer to the Old Vic when the pandemic hit.

Tari Lang, chair of the Royal Lyceum Edinburgh Board, said the theatre has been “privileged” to have Greig at the helm, adding: “His passion for theatre, actors, writing and collaboration has shone through in everything he has done. For eight years, three of which meant living through and then re-emerging after Covid, he has taken the Lyceum on a journey of innovation and partnership with theatres and artists in Scotland, the UK and internationally. He has put the theatre’s mission to widen access firmly at the heart of the Lyceum’s work.”