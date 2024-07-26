Edinburgh Q&A: Jake Roche talks Neporrhoids

What was the initial prompt for the show’s title and themes?

I had haemorrhoids and I’ve definitely experienced nepotism. Put ’em both together and voilà. I liked the idea that it was creating something ‘new’, I guess. At first, a lot of people were telling me, “No! You can’t call your show that”. But that was even more of a reason. I think If I saw that title, I’d be intrigued at least. Themes-wise, it’s definitely not just about a kid that strikes it lucky and has a number one record. However, first and foremost, I want it to be entertaining.

Pouring your own life into performance must be an unusual experience – where did you begin?

I did a work in progress at the top of the year in a small studio to some family and friends. It felt more like a trauma dump than a show. I learnt a lot though, and I did some work with an excellent dramaturg called Laurence Cook who helped guide the process and unlock certain things in me that I didn’t know were there.

What has surprised you the most about bringing the show to the stage?

Fitness. Those pros that go out and do eight shows a week – hats off. I was doing some light cardio in the build up and within 20 minutes, I’m blowing. Huge lesson. Also, earning the audience’s trust. I like being in the room with them. There are no barriers. Especially in a room like mine at Fringe.

The “nepo” debate has gained fresh momentum in recent years – what do you make of it all?

I get it. Although, I have privileges far more powerful than nepotism on my side. White. Straight. Man. I can’t feel guilty about all of them because I wouldn’t get out of bed. However, I’m hyper aware of them. I’m lucky. Although I will say being in the industry is all I’ve ever wanted to do. There’s something natural about helping your child succeed in their lane. It’s nature, it’s tribal. It’s only a thing because of how society values the showbiz world. Yes, It’s systemic. But what isn’t? I can only be aware of that and try to play my part when I can. I’m also great at my job. Better than my Daddy!! (No that’s a joke. Love you Daddy, thanks for everything.)

And you bring a lot of music into the show?

I do. I learnt rather late in the process that I communicate through music. I think if I had another year, the music would be cooked a little more into the show but I’m happy with where it’s at. My worst fear is having that moment where you go to sing and the audience go, ‘For f- sake’, and they reach for their Maltesers.

Why did you want to run at the Edinburgh Fringe?

I just adore the idea of it. It’s inviting. Welcoming. Forward thinking. Everyone who I’ve met so far has been nothing but supportive. And I believe in not holding keys to things. So far, my experience has just been a joy. Plus it’s an opportunity to try something new in front of an audience that is there to see you try that thing. Your career doesn’t start and stop there; anything can happen. I relish in that freedom.

Have you been to the Fringe before?

My partner and I went last year and got heavily stuck in. We’d get up and at ’em at 9am and be out till 1am. The running between shows with a beer sloshing around in one hand and a Korean Fried Chicken Burger in the other is the way to go. We just lent in.

What do you hope audiences will take away from seeing the show?

The badges my producer made. They cost him £300.

How long has the show been brewing for?

I’d say 18 months. Yeah! Lots of different versions let me tell ya!

Do you think we’ll see you on stage again?

I’d love to. I auditioned last year for a show that’s on right now in the West End. I forgot how much I enjoy the sincerity of it. I think a lot of people can cringe at theatre. Especially musical theatre. I think it’s because it nudges something deep within them. A childlike earnestness. For me anyway. I dunno what I’m saying now. Thanks, WhatsOnStage! Byeeeee.

Jake Roche: Neporrhoids is at Pleasance Courtyard from 31 July to 25 August (not 13)