Oliver! revival announces open call for casting

Could you be cast in the glorious classic musical?

Chichester Festival Theatre will present a new revival of Oliver!, adapted from Charles Dickens’ Oliver Twist by Lionel Bart, as part of their new season – and here’s how you could be a part of it!

Under the direction and choreography of Matthew Bourne, in collaboration with Cameron Mackintosh, the production opens in July. It follows orphaned boy Oliver as he escapes the confines of the workhouse and finds refuge in the city’s underworld. Tunes include “Food Glorious Food”, “Consider Yourself”,” You’ve Got to Pick-a-Pocket or Two”, and “As Long As He Needs Me”.

The cast features Simon Lipkin as Fagin, Shanay Holmes as Nancy, Aaron Sidwell as Bill Sikes, Billy Jenkins as the Artful Dodger, and Philip Franks as Mr Brownlow.

The show has now announced an open call for casting for the central role of Oliver and other members of Fagin’s gang. The young performers must be between nine and 12 years old, no taller than 4′ 10″, and have unbroken voices.

Applicants must register for the open call at the link, with the process taking place on Sunday 7 April in central London (venue to be confirmed following successful registration). Only 500 children will be seen on the day.

Oliver! is directed and choreographed by Bourne and co-directed by Jean-Pierre van der Spuy, while the creative team includes designer Lez Brotherston, musical supervisor and conductor Graham Hurman, lighting designers Paule Constable and Ben Jacobs, sound designer Adam Fisher, video designer George Reeve, original orchestrator William David Brohn, orchestral adaptator Stephen Metcalfe and casting directors Felicity French CDG and Paul Wooller CDG with children’s casting director Verity Naughton CDG.

Oliver!’s run, which begins on 8 July, includes a dementia friendly show on 31 July, a relaxed performance on 22 August, and a summer gala on 6 September.