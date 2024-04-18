Cast announced for Oliver! in the West End

See who is leading the new production in London

Oliver! will be returning to the West End later this year!

Under the direction and choreography of Matthew Bourne, in collaboration with Cameron Mackintosh, the production opens in July in Chichester before a London transfer in December. It follows orphaned boy Oliver as he escapes the confines of the workhouse and finds refuge in the city’s underworld. Tunes include “Food Glorious Food”, “Consider Yourself”,” You’ve Got to Pick-a-Pocket or Two”, and “As Long As He Needs Me”.

The company for the West End features Simon Lipkin (Elf) as Fagin, Shanay Holmes (Miss Saigon) as Nancy, Aaron Sidwell (The Lord of the Rings) as Bill Sikes, Billy Jenkins (Dodger) as the Artful Dodger, and Philip Franks (Art) as Mr Brownlow. Further cast is to be announced, with the company also set to perform in Chichester this summer.

There was also a casting call for leading roles in the show, which took place earlier this year.

It runs at the Gielgud Theatre – find out more about the run and booking dates here.