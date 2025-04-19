Award-winning tours you can book to see now

Awards season here in the UK has just about wrapped, so there’s no better time to look forward to some award-winning productions heading your way!

From revivals of fan-favourites to returning smash-hit productions, a plethora of shows will hit the road – you can see our full list from earlier this year here.

Plus, if you’re looking for some potential future award winners to see on the road, may we suggest the following new tours: Death Comes to Pemberley, Midsomer Murders, The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical, and Mischief’s Christmas Carol Goes Wrong.

There’s truly something for everyone, and the best part is you only need to look to your local town. Here are our picks of award-winning touring shows that you can book to see now.

The spectacular spectacular will be can-can-ing across the nation on its first tour of the UK. Tour stops have slowly but surely been revealed, with four so far and more to come. Verity Thompson will star as Satine, with Nate Landskroner as Christian and Cameron Blakely as Harold Zidler in the Tony Award-winning Best Musical.

Opening at the Playhouse Theatre, Edinburgh in April

The Addams Family

Some famous faces will play the world’s favourite kooky family in a new, but rather short, tour. Overseas, the musical has won multiple awards for its design, so we’re dying to see what this production looks like!

Opening at Birmingham Hippodrome in July

It matched a record amount of nominations at this year’s Olivier Awards and was one of the night’s top winners. Now, Jordan Fein’s Fiddler on the Roof returns to London ahead of a mammoth tour, including a festive run in Birmingham.

Opening at Bromley Churchill Theatre in July

Danny Robins’ spooky WhatsOnStage Award-winning play is back for a new tour. This time, real-life couple Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton will tell the thriller of a night-time haunting. We can’t wait to see who joins them!

Opening at Manchester Opera House in August

Dear England

Score! James Graham’s WhatsOnStage and Olivier Award-winning play about Gareth Southgate’s multi-year vision for the England men’s football team is back, updated with last year’s pitch drama.

Opening at Plymouth Theatre Royal in September

Okay, it hasn’t yet won any awards (though it was nominated for an Olivier), but we couldn’t resist including Inside No 9 on our list. Steve Pemberton and Reece Shearsmith will take the stage version of their award-winning television comedy beyond London’s West End and out on tour.

Opening in Milton Keynes in September

To Kill a Mockingbird

Directed by Bartlett Sher, Aaron Sorkin’s adaptation of Harper Lee’s seminal text has been seen on Broadway (where it won a Tony Award) and enjoyed a run in the West End. This year, it’s heading on a major tour.

Opening at Leeds Playhouse in September

Nothing is revolting about this news! The Royal Shakespeare Company production is heading out on a new tour – its first since the movie adaptation introduced the multi-award-winning Tim Minchin musical to a new generation.

Opening at Curve, Leicester in October

A new production, directed by Jean-Pierre van der Spuy, promises a “fresh look” at the musical, which follows Kim, a young girl who falls in love with an American GI. Planning to visit “many theatres that the original was unable to,” the phoenix will rise again.

Opening at Newcastle Theatre Royal in October

Ten years ago, Sunny Afternoon picked up four Olivier Awards – including one for John Dagleish (who celebrated with a new win this year!) Now, the musical based on the early life of The Kinks’ Ray Davies is returning for a new tour.

Opening at Manchester Palace Theatre in October

All rise! Jodie Comer will reprise her WhatsOnStage, Olivier and Tony Award-winning role in Suzie Miller’s Prima Facie early next year. It’s a rare treat for such a performer to take to the regions and will “prove the vital power of the nation’s theatres,” says our editor-in-chief Alex Wood.

Opening at Richmond Theatre in January 2026

Michael Sheen will lead a revival of Thornton Wilder’s Pulitzer Prize-winning Our Town next year. It’s part of his first season as artistic director of Welsh National Theatre, which he also established.

Opening at Swansea Grand Theatre in January 2026