2:22 A Ghost Story to embark on new tour

The WhatsOnStage Award-winning play 2:22 A Ghost Story is heading back on tour next year.

Written by Danny Robins and directed by Matthew Dunster, the thriller revolves around a woman named Jenny, who believes she is being haunted at 2:22am every night.

Since premiering in 2020 at the Noël Coward Theatre, 2:22 A Ghost Story has been staged in five West End theatres, in venues across the UK, and has enjoyed international seasons in Los Angeles and Melbourne. The original cast starred Lily Allen, Julia Chan, Hadley Fraser, and Jake Wood, and went on to win the WhatsOnStage Award for Best New Play, with Allen and Wood also being honoured for their performances.

Many notable names have appeared in the show in its various locations, including Stephanie Beatriz, Stacey Dooley, Giovanna Fletcher, Tom Felton, Mandip Gill, Laura Whitmore, Matt Willis and Cheryl to name just a few.

2:22 A Ghost Story features set design by Anna Fleischle, costume design by Cindy Lin, lighting design by Lucy Carter, sound by Ian Dickinson for Autograph Sound and illusions by Chris Fisher, with casting by Matilda James. It is produced by Tristan Baker and Charlie Parsons for Runaway Entertainment, Isobel David and Kater Gordon.

The tour will open at Manchester Opera House on 4 August 2025 before visiting Bristol, Glasgow, Sunderland, Milton Keynes, Malvern, Stoke, Brighton, Birmingham, Cheltenham, Guildford, Southampton, and Peterborough. Throughout 2026, the tour will stop off in Northampton, Norwich, Richmond, Plymouth, Cardiff, Oxford, Woking, and York. A further 14 dates are to be announced.

Two different casts will feature throughout the tour, with casting yet to be revealed.