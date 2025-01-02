Top shows to catch on tour in 2025

From revivals of fan-favourites to returning smash-hit productions and all-new premieres, a plethora of shows will hit the road throughout the year.

With a selection including spooky thrillers, jukebox bio-musicals, and laugh-out-loud comedies, there’s something for everyone, and the best part is you only need to look to your local town. Here are our picks of must-see touring shows starting in 2025.

Kinky Boots

Strictly Come Dancing icon Johannes Radebe will make his musical theatre debut in the red boots. Joined by Dan Partridge and WhatsOnStage Award winner Courtney Bowman, the new Made at Curve production will “Raise You Up”!

Opening at Curve, Leicester in January

Calamity Jane

Yee-haw! Stage favourite Carrie Hope Fletcher will channel her Doris Day in a new tour of Calamity Jane. The five-star Nikolai Foster-directed production was first seen at the Watermill Theatre ten years ago.

Opening at Waterside Theatre, Aylesbury in January

The Shark is Broken

2025 marks the 50th anniversary of the iconic film Jaws and what better way to celebrate than with Ian Shaw and Joseph Nixon’s play, which dives behind-the-scenes at the challenges faced while filming Steven Spielberg’s classic.

Opening at the Oxford Playhouse in January

Ghost Stories

Jeremy Dyson and Andy Nyman’s spooky thriller will be haunting venues across the UK in its first full tour. The show follows Professor Goodman, a skeptic determined to debunk the paranormal, who investigates three hauntings reported by a night-watchman, a teenage boy, and a businessman expecting his first child. Audiences are warned that the show contains extreme shock and tension, making it unsuitable for those under 15 or with a nervous disposition.

Opening at the Churchill Theatre, Bromley in January

The Girl on the Train

Adapted from Paula Hawkins’ best-selling novel, the new tour has a revolving cast of Rachel Watsons: Giovanna Fletcher, Laura Whitmore, and Louisa Lytton will each take on the lead role for a duration. Interestingly, all of them have also starred in 2:22 A Ghost Story. The play follows Watson, who escapes her own life by observing a seemingly perfect couple from her train window. When the woman she watches disappears, she becomes a witness and a suspect in a mystery full of unexpected revelations.

Opening at Richmond Theatre, London in January

Cruel Intentions

The 90s musical didn’t say “Bye Bye Bye” for very long – as it’s heading out on its first tour of the UK. Seen last year at the Other Palace, the piece is based on the cult film and follows step-siblings and privileged Manhattan high school students Sebastian Valmont and Kathryn Merteuil, who engage in a cruel bet to seduce the headmaster’s virtuous daughter, Annette Hargrove.

Opening at Grand Opera House, York in February

Kim’s Convenience

The stage adaptation of Ins Choi’s award-winning play went on to launch a successful TV series starring James Yi. Now, he’s back in the role and taking the show on tour, following several successful London runs.

Opening at Leeds Playhouse in March

Tina – The Tina Turner Musical

It’s “Simply the Best” and now it’s setting off on its first-ever UK and Ireland tour! Chronicling the story of the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll, Tina Turner, the jukebox musical features all of her hits. The West End production continues, setting a mountain-high record as the longest-running show in the history of the Aldwych Theatre.

Opening at Curve, Leicester in March

North by Northwest

Emma Rice’s adaptation of Alfred Hitchcock’s North by Northwest will stop off at a number of venues on its way to London. The Wise Children production is based on Hitchcock’s 1959 film and follows Roger Thornhill, a man mistaken for a spy in the middle of a Cold War conspiracy.

Opening at Theatre Royal, York in March

Moulin Rouge!

The spectacular spectacular will be can can-ing across the nation on its first tour of the UK. Tour stops have slowly but surely been revealed with four so far and more to come.

Opening at the Playhouse Theatre, Edinburgh in April

Only Human

Hit illusionist and mentalist Derren Brown returns with his 19th live show, Only Human. Naturally, details are being kept under wraps but he revealed: ‘Each show begins with a blank canvas and the question of what I could do with a thousand or more people locked in a room with me.’

Opening at the Swan Theatre, High Wycombe in April

The Midnight Bell

While the Matthew Bourne-directed revival of Oliver! plays in the West End, the New Adventures production of The Midnight Bell will be heading on tour. Can’t get enough? Swan Lake will also take flight across the UK after a festive London season.

Opening at the Everyman Theatre, Cheltenham in May

2:22 A Ghost Story

Danny Robins’ spooky WhatsOnStage Award-winning play is back for a new tour. Who will be next to join the likes of Lily Allen, Tom Felton, Mandip Gill, Cheryl, and Jake Wood to tell the thriller of a night-time haunting? We can’t wait to find out!

Opening at Manchester Opera House in August

Here and Now

The official Steps musical is not just visiting, five, six, seven or even eight venues – it’s going to be on the road for a lot longer than that! After breaking box office records during its world premiere in Birmingham, Here and Now will embark on a steptacular major tour this year.

Opening at Aylesbury Waterside Theatre in August

Fawlty Towers

The John Cleese comedy is checking out of the West End and heading on its first-ever tour! Based on the cult classic, which starred Cleese, the stage adaptation incorporates three episodes from the original series – The Hotel Inspector, The Germans and Communication Problems – into one coherent storyline.

Opening at the Churchill Theatre, Bromley in September

Matilda the Musical

Nothing is revolting about this news! The Royal Shakespeare Company production is heading out on a new tour – its first since the movie adaptation introduced the Tim Minchin musical to a new generation.

Opening at Curve, Leicester in October

Miss Saigon

A new production, directed by Jean-Pierre van der Spuy, promises a “fresh look” at the musical which follows Kim, a young girl, who falls in love with an American GI. Planning to visit “many theatres that the original was unable to,” the phoenix will rise again.

Opening at Newcastle Theatre Royal in October

The Bodyguard

The “Queen of the Night” is back! Based on the 1992 movie, the Whitney Houston jukebox musical follows former Secret Service agent turned bodyguard, Frank Farmer, who is hired to protect pop superstar Rachel Marron from an unknown stalker.

Opening at Alexandra Theatre, Birmingham in September