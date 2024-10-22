Matthew Bourne’s The Midnight Bell to return for new tour

Matthew Bourne’s The Midnight Bell will embark on a new tour in 2025.

Inspired by novelist Patrick Hamilton (Twenty Thousand Streets Under The Sky, Hangover Square), the piece is set in 1930s London, where ordinary people flock to the pubs of Soho to pour out their passions, hopes and dreams. The award-winning piece from New Adventures premiered in 2021.

Bourne said: “The Midnight Bell with its entangled tales of lonely souls, looking for love, was rather appropriately the piece that brought us back to national touring following nearly two years away due to the covid pandemic in 2021. At that time audiences and company were masked and socially distanced but immensely grateful to be back and particularly with a piece that explored the deep-rooted need for human connection.

“Touring was necessarily limited and audience confidence still slowly returning so I am particularly thrilled to be bringing back this heart-felt piece and to be presenting it in many venues for the first time. This was a truly collaborative work with all of my celebrated creative team delivering their very best work, along with an all-star cast of the cream of New Adventures most beloved stars along with the best of our emerging talent. We look forward to, once again, opening the doors of The Midnight Bell in 2025…please join us… mine’s a gin and tonic!”

The show will have music by Terry Davies, set and costume design by Lez Brotherston, lighting design by Paule Constable and sound design by Paul Groothuis.

The new tour will open at the Everyman Theatre, Cheltenham on 15 May before visiting Bath, Truro, York, London, Leicester, Salford, Newcastle, Plymouth, Brighton, Nottingham, Norwich, Liverpool, Sheffield and Bradford.

Casting is yet to be revealed.