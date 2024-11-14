North By Northwest stage adaptation announces London run

The Alfred Hitchcock classic is getting the theatre treatment – and jetting to the capital

Wise Children artistic director Emma Rice’s adaptation of Alfred Hitchcock’s North by Northwest, set to embark on a tour this spring, will be flying into London over the summer.

Rice’s adaptation of North by Northwest will be co-produced with York Theatre Royal, HOME Manchester, and Liverpool Everyman and Playhouse. It based on Hitchcock’s much-loved 1959 film, and follows Roger Thornhill, a man mistaken for a spy in the middle of a Cold War conspiracy.

The production begins previews at York Theatre Royal on 18 March, with a press night on 26 March, before touring to Manchester, Liverpool, Bath and Cheltenham. It will play its only London dates of the tour on 11 to 22 June at Alexandra Palace in north (and not north west) London.

Further details and casting for the production will be announced in the coming months.

The show is but one of many Wise Children shows playing this summer.