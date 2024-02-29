Tina – The Tina Turner Musical to embark on first UK and Ireland tour

Simply the best news for fans of the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll!

Tina – The Tina Turner Musical will embark on its first UK and Ireland tour, running alongside its West End production.

Chronicling the life and career of the Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Famer and featuring such beloved hits as “What’s Love Got to Do with It?”, “Proud Mary”, “The Best” and many more, the jukebox musical is directed by Phyllida Lloyd with a book by Katori Hall, Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins.

The tour will be opening at Curve, Leicester, where it plays from Thursday 6 March 2025 to Saturday 22 March 2025. After that, it will visit Sunderland, Birstol, Belfast, Dublin, Birmingham, Plymouth, Nottingham, Liverpool, Southend, Sheffield, Glasgow, Southampton, Canterbury, Edinburgh, Manchester (where it will play an extended winter season into 2026), Norwich, Milton Keynes, Cardiff, Newcastle and Leeds. Further dates and casting are to be revealed.

The production also features choreography by Anthony van Laast, set and costume designs by Mark Thompson, musical supervision by Nicholas Skilbeck, lighting by Bruno Poet, sound by Nevin Steinberg, projection design by Jeff Sugg, orchestrations by Ethan Popp, wigs, hair and makeup design by Campbell Young Associates, casting by Pippa Ailion CDG and Natalie Gallacher CDG and fight direction by Kate Waters.

The show has also extended its West End run into the summer of 2025, making it the longest-running show in the history of the Aldwych Theatre.