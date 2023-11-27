The West End production of Tina – The Tina Turner Musical was in a bit of a bind – on what would have been Tina Turner’s birthday, a star was needed to lead the West End show.

Step forwards Aisha Jawando, a former leading lady in the hit London musical (which is based on the life of the Rock ‘n’ Roll icon) who was called up to star in the production at the Aldwych Theatre.

One snag – Jawando is currently playing Angelica Schuyler in the first UK and Ireland tour of Pulitzer-winning piece Hamilton, which had opened to critical adulation in Manchester that very week.

But perform she did – Jawando led the show for what was an emotional moment given the date in question. As both Tina and Angelica are two of the trickiest roles to take on in the contemporary musical theatre canon (and Hamilton had its press night a matter of days earlier), her success cannot be understated.

Tina – The Tina Turner Musical continues to play at the Aldwych Theatre, where it is booking into 2024. Hamilton continues to tour and plays in the West End at the Victoria Palace Theatre.

Jawando’s other credits include Motown The Musical, The Book of Mormon and The Lion King, and she will be seen in the film adaptation of Wicked.