Ghost Stories tour announces casting

Jeremy Dyson and Andy Nyman’s hit show Ghost Stories is set to embark on its first full UK tour – and casting has been revealed.

The show follows Professor Goodman, a skeptic determined to debunk the paranormal, who investigates three hauntings reported by a night-watchman, a teenage boy, and a businessman expecting his first child. His quest challenges the limits of rationality. The production will open at the Churchill Theatre in Bromley on 17 January 2025.

The last UK appearance of Ghost Stories was in 2019. After a successful stint at the Lyric Theatre, Hammersmith, it moved to the Ambassador’s Theatre for its West End run. A partial UK tour in early 2020 was cut short by the pandemic.

Dan Tetsell (Rivals, Disney+) will play Professor Goodman, David Cardy (Birds of a Feather, ITV) will play Tony Matthews, Clive Mantle (Casualty, BBC) will play Mike Priddle, Eddie Loodmer-Elliott (Modi: Three Days on the Wing of Madness) will play Simon Rifkind, with Lucas Albion as ensemble and Simon Bass as understudy.

Audiences are warned that the show contains extreme shock and tension, making it unsuitable for those under 15 or with a nervous disposition.

After Bromley, the show will visit Richmond, Plymouth, Sheffield, Milton Keynes, Salford, Cheltenham, Woking, Edinburgh, Aberdeen, Glasgow, Norwich, Newcastle, Nottingham, Southend, Birmingham, Belfast, Leicester, Wycombe, Southampton, Brighton, Shrewsbury, Malvern, and Cardiff.