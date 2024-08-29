Cruel Intentions musical tour announced in Birmingham Hippodrome season

The show previously ran at the Other Palace in London

Cruel Intentions: The ’90s Musical will embark on a UK tour, Birmingham Hippodrome confirmed in its new season release.

The major producing house mapped out its plans for the coming year, including shows like Six, Mary Poppins, Buddy – The Buddy Holly Musical and Calamity Jane.

It also confirmed that Cruel Intentions will be visiting the venue from 3 to 7 June 2025. This confirmation comes after a number of dates have already been placed on sale, including York’s Grand Opera House (running from 18 February), New Wimbledon Theatre (running from 25 February), Manchester’s Palace Theatre (running from 25 March) and Leeds Grand Theatre (running from 6 May). You can see more information in the link below.

Based on the cult 1999 movie by Roger Kumble, starring Sarah Michelle Gellar, Reese Witherspoon, Ryan Phillippe and Selmar Blair, the stage show is created by Jordan Ross, Lindsey Rosin and Kumble.

Inspired by the French novel, Les Liaisons Dangereuses, the piece revolves around step-siblings and privileged Manhattan high school students Sebastian Valmont and Kathryn Merteuil, who engage in a cruel bet to seduce the headmaster’s virtuous daughter, Annette Hargrove. It received a glowing review from WhatsOnStage earlier this year during its run at the Other Palace in London, describing the piece as “dark, rollicking and stylish”.

It features a wealth of ’90s pop hits from artists such as Christina Aguilera (“Genie in a Bottle”), Britney Spears (“Sometimes”), Boyz II Men (“I’ll Make Love to You”), TLC (“No Scrubs”), Natalie Imbruglia (“Torn”), The Verve (“Bittersweet Symphony”), *NSYNC (“Bye Bye Bye”), Ace of Base (“‘I Saw the Sign”), and R.E.M. (“Losing My Religion”), among others.

The Other Palace run was directed by Jonathan O’Boyle, with choreography and associate direction by Gary Lloyd, the creative team includes musical director Denise Crowley, set and costume designer Polly Sullivan, lighting designer Nick Richings, sound designer Chris Whybrow, associate choreographer Matt Nicholson and costume supervisor Hugo Aguirre with casting by Will Burton.