West End attendance data for 2024 released

New box office figures from the Society of London Theatre (SOLT) for 2024 show that the West End has matched its record-setting attendance numbers for a second year running.

Over 17.1 million people attended performances across 18,500 shows, an 11 per cent increase on pre-pandemic levels. Nearly five million more people attended a West End production compared to Broadway, with almost one in four international visitors to London seeing a show.

Following a record-breaking 2023, audience numbers have remained consistent. The numbers also look strong compared to other attended events: cinema attendance has dropped by 28 per cent and visitor attractions have seen an 8.8 per cent decline, while West End theatre has continued to expand – with real-term average ticket prices down five per cent compared to pre-pandemic prices. Total attendance at Premier League matches is 2.5 million lower than in the West End.

SOLT has also emphasised how the theatre industry is a major contributor to London’s economy. For every pound spent on a theatre ticket, an additional £1.27 is spent in local businesses such as hotels, restaurants, and shops. Nationally, the theatre sector generates £2.39 billion annually in gross value added (GVA) with a turnover of £4.44 billion. The industry supports 230,000 full-time equivalent jobs.

Claire Walker and Hannah Essex, co-CEOs of the Society of London Theatre and UK Theatre, highlighted the importance of Theatre Tax Relief, which was introduced in 2021 and has since been made permanent, saying it “has been instrumental in the sector’s swift recovery from the pandemic. It continues to empower theatre producers to expand productions, generate jobs, and attract investment from the UK and overseas.”

The report has also highlighted ongoing issues, saying: “Energy bills for some venues have surged by 120 per cent compared to pre-pandemic levels, while production costs are escalating due to soaring raw material prices. Staffing costs, a major expenditure for any theatre or production company, are further impacted by rising employer National Insurance contributions.”

Other issues include the scarcity of public funding, which has declined by up to 48 per cent in real terms since 2010.