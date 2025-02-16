Hadestown latest: Patrick Page gives update to West End fans

Hadestown star Patrick Page has provided a social media update on his condition following his foot injury earlier this month, which forced him to miss performances during the show’s West End run.

The star, who originated the role of Hades at the National Theatre and on Broadway, posted today confirming he’ll be out of action for the full run of non-filmed shows at the Lyric Theatre. The run had originally been set to mark a reunion season for all five of the show’s originating stars.

Page said in a statement: “My injury is a full rupture of the Achilles tendon. Obviously, that’s a serious business, and I will not be able to perform in the West End production. The role of Hades will be carried magnificently by Phillip Boykin.”

However, there is a silver lining – Page will be back for the production’s captured performances and shooting schedule – with his performance therefore immortalised when the musical is filmed. Page clarified: “The good news is that I WILL perform in the live capture pro-shot (including the live-audience performances 2/28 and 3/1) before returning to NYC for my surgery,—so you will all be able to see the full OG cast perform together when the film is released.”

The musical star continued: “Thank you to all the production and creative team, as well as the physiotherapists and doctors who are making it possible. And thank YOU for all for your wonderful messages of concern and support. I so appreciate the prayers and good will—they are working wonders! CARRY ON!”

Leading the cast alongside Page and Boykin (who played the role of Hades from 2023 to 2025) are the show’s original Broadway leads – André de Shields (as Hermes), Eva Noblezada (as Eurydice), Reeve Carney (as Orpheus) and Amber Gray (as Persephone). Playing the Fates are Bella Brown, Madeline Charlemagne and Allie Daniel (with Charlemagne returning to the role after previously starring as Eurydice).

The workers are Lauren Azania, Tiago Dhondt Bamberger, Waylon Jacobs and Christopher Short, with the swings Lucinda Buckley, Francessca Daniella-Baker, Winny Herbert, Ryesha Higgs and Miriam Nyarko.

With music, lyrics and book by Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell, the show has direction by Tony Award winner Rachel Chavkin. It returned to UK shores last year, going on to be nominated for three WhatsOnStage Awards last month.

The genre-defying musical tells two mythic love stories – that of Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone – with both on a journey to the underworld and back. A live London cast album was released last year.

The cast are expected to remain with the production until 9 March 2025, after that point a brand new company will begin their turns.

The creative team also includes David Neumann (choreography), Rachel Hauck (scenic design), Michael Krass (costume design), Bradley King (lighting design), Nevin Steinberg and Jessica Paz (sound design), Liam Robinson (music supervision and vocal arrangements), Michael Chorney and Todd Sickafoose (arrangements and orchestrations), Ken Cerniglia (dramaturgy), Maria Crocker (UK associate sirector), and Tarek Merchant (musical director). Casting for the London production is by Jacob Sparrow. US casting is by Duncan Stewart and Benton Whitley.