Full cast announced for Hadestown’s reunion run in the West End

The Broadway stars of Hadestown will reunite for a limited (and sold out) season in the West End early next month – and the full cast joining them has been revealed.

With music, lyrics and book by Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell, the award-winning show has direction by Tony Award-winner Rachel Chavkin. It returned to UK shores last year, going on to be nominated for three WhatsOnStage Awards last month.

The genre-defying musical tells two mythic love stories – that of Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone – with both on a journey to the underworld and back. A live in London cast album was released last year.

Now, for a limited five-week season, the show’s original Broadway leads – André de Shields (Hermes), Eva Noblezada (Eurydice), Reeve Carney (Orpheus), Amber Gray (Persephone) and Patrick Page (Hades) – will return to the production. All five appeared during the piece’s sold-out engagement at the National Theatre in 2018, before moving with the show to New York the following year.

Bella Brown, Madeline Charlemagne and Allie Daniel will play the Fates (Charlemagne will return to the role after previously playing Eurydice). The workers are Lauren Azania, Tiago Dhondt Bamberger, Waylon Jacobs and Christopher Short, with the swings Lucinda Buckley, Francessca Daniella-Baker, Winny Herbert, Ryesha Higgs and Miriam Nyarko.

Their performances will begin on 11 February 2025, after the current cast end their contracts on 9 February 2025. They will play through to 9 March 2025.

The creative team includes David Neumann (choreography), Rachel Hauck (scenic design), Michael Krass (costume design), Bradley King (lighting design), Nevin Steinberg and Jessica Paz (sound design), Liam Robinson (music supervision and vocal arrangements), Michael Chorney and Todd Sickafoose (arrangements and orchestrations), Ken Cerniglia (dramaturgy), Maria Crocker (UK associate sirector), and Tarek Merchant (musical director). Casting for the London production is by Jacob Sparrow. US casting is by Duncan Stewart and Benton Whitley.

