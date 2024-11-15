Grace Hodgett-Young and Dónal Finn perform “All I’ve Ever Known” from Hadestown

It was recorded live in the West End

A new Hadestown music video has been released!

Featuring music, lyric and book by Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell, the award-winning show has direction by Tony Award-winner Rachel Chavkin.

The genre-defying musical tells two mythic love stories – that of Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone – with both on a journey to the underworld and back.

Having just announced a live cast recording, a first listen has been released in the form of a new video. It sees Dónal Finn as Orpheus and Grace Hodgett-Young as Eurydice performing “All I’ve Ever Known” on stage at the Lyric Theatre. You can watch it below.

Also offering vocals to the album are original West End cast members Melanie La Barrie (as Hermes), Gloria Onitiri (Persephone) and Zachary James (Hades), and the three Fates Madeline Charlemagne, Allie Daniel and Bella Brown.

Lauren Azania, Tiago Dhondt Bamberger, Beth Hinton-Lever, Waylon Jacobs, and Christopher Short play the Workers, with Lucinda Buckley, Ryesha Higgs, Miriam Nyarko, and Simon Oskarsson as Swings.

Hadestown – Live From London will be released by Sing It Again Records on Friday 6 December, with pre-orders from today (15 November).

It will be available in three physical formats: standard black vinyl, a limited edition deluxe gatefold “pop-up” vinyl and on CD, as well as on digital download and streaming services.

Hadestown continues to play in the West End, with tickets on sale below.