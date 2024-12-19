Original Hadestown Broadway leads sell out London season in a matter of hours

The musical has sold out at the Lyric Theatre already!

The Broadway stars of Hadestown will reunite for a limited season in the West End early next year – and have already sold out their five-week run!

With music, lyrics and book by Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell, the award-winning show has direction by Tony Award-winner Rachel Chavkin. It returned to UK shores last year, going on to be nominated for three WhatsOnStage Awards earlier this month.

The genre-defying musical tells two mythic love stories – that of Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone – with both on a journey to the underworld and back. A live in London cast album was released less than a fortnight ago.

Now, for a limited five-week season, the show’s original Broadway leads – André de Shields (Hermes), Eva Noblezada (Eurydice), Reeve Carney (Orpheus), Amber Gray (Persephone) and Patrick Page (Hades) – will return to the production. All five appeared during the piece’s sold-out engagement at the National Theatre in 2018, before moving with the show to New York the following year.

Their performances will begin on 11 February 2025, after the current cast end their contracts on 9 February 2025. They will play through to 9 March 2025.

The show has now revealed that all tickets for the season have sold out following a pre-sale today – as such, the general on-sale on Friday (20 December) has been cancelled. Rhe production has said there may be future releases or news in due course – and may be some returns over the coming weeks. So all may not be lost if you haven’t succeeded today!

Further casting is to be revealed.The creative team includes David Neumann (choreography), Rachel Hauck (scenic design), Michael Krass (costume design), Bradley King (lighting design), Nevin Steinberg and Jessica Paz (sound design), Liam Robinson (music supervision and vocal arrangements), Michael Chorney and Todd Sickafoose (arrangements and orchestrations), Ken Cerniglia (dramaturgy), Maria Crocker (UK associate sirector), and Tarek Merchant (musical director). Casting for the London production is by Jacob Sparrow. US casting is by Duncan Stewart and Benton Whitley.

Listen to our discussions about the show on the latest episode of the WhatsOnStage Podcast: