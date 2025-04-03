Royal Exchange announces new season – including Singin’ in the Rain revival

The Royal Exchange Theatre has announced its programme for 2025.

The venue’s big Christmas show will be a revival of Betty Comden, Adolph Green, Nacio Herb Brown and Arthur Freed’s Singin’ in the Rain. Directed by Raz Shaw, who previously helmed The Producers at the venue, the production will run from 29 November 2025 to 18 January 2026. The show is based on the seminal film of the same name.

The season also features the world premiere of Liberation by Ntombizodwa Nyoni, exploring the legacy of the 1945 Pan-African Congress in Manchester. Directed by Monique Touko and featuring original music by Ife Ogunjobi, the production runs from 27 June to 26 July as part of Manchester International Festival.

As already revealed, the theatre will also stage Dancing at Lughnasa by Brian Friel, in a co-production with Sheffield Theatres. Directed by Elizabeth Newman, the play will run from 10 October to 8 November, marking the first time it has been staged at the Exchange.

Due to demand, Abigail’s Party has been extended until 24 May. Directed by Natalie Abrahami, the production features Kym Marsh as Beverly Moss alongside Graeme Hawley, Tupele Dorgu, Kyle Rowe, and Yasmin Taheri.

Beyond its main stage, the theatre’s pop-up venue, the Den, will return to Tameside in May and Leigh in August, continuing its work in local communities. The Den’s festival in Tameside includes No Such Thing as Ordinary, a new play by Rachel McMurray based on local stories, and Best Mates, Top Bins & Venga Venga, a collaboration between Tameside schools and writers Lekhani Chirwa and Lauren-Nicole Mayes. HER Productions will also present The Taming of the ‘Shrew’.

The theatre will revive its partnership with Band on the Wall for a series of intimate musical gigs over the summer. Looking ahead, creative director Selina Cartmell is developing a programme for the theatre’s 50th anniversary in 2026, which will be announced in autumn 2025.