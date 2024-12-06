Royal Exchange announces casting for Caryl Churchill double bill and revival of Abigail’s Party

Annette Badland will star in Churchill’s Escaped Alone and What If If Only

The Royal Exchange in Manchester has announced a new revival of Abigail’s Party by Mike Leigh alongside casting for the upcoming Caryl Churchill double bill.

The plays represent female-driven stories, directed by women, with Sarah Frankcom at the helm of Churchill’s Escaped Alone and What If If Only and Natalie Abrahami making her directorial debut at the Exchange with Abigail’s Party.

Escaped Alone and What If If Only will run from 7 February to 9 March 2025, with a press night set for 12 February. Described as “beautifully intricate meditations on life”, the two short plays will star Annette Badland (Heartstopper, Ted Lasso, Doctor Who) as Vi in Escaped Alone and as Future in What If If Only.

The cast of Escaped Alone also features Maureen Beattie (Yerma) as Mrs Jarrett, Souad Faress (Game of Thrones) as Lena and Margot Leicester (King Charles III) as Sally.

Completing the company of What If If Only are Bea Glancy (The Book Thief) as Child, Danielle Henry (Cat on a Hot Tin Roof) as Someone, and Lamin Touray (Waterloo Road) as Present.

The double bill will feature 18 members of the Exchange’s Elders Company, while the creative team includes associate director Andy Barry, designer Rose Revitt, lighting designer Bethany Gupwell, sound designer Nicola T Chang, movement director Sundeep Saini and Birkbeck assistant director Elizabeth Laurence.

Abigail’s Party will run from 4 April to 17 May 2025, with a press night on 9 April, and will feature designs by Peter Butler, lighting by Jai Morjaria, sound by Melanie Wilson and movement and intimacy direction by Anna Morrissey.

Casting for Abigail’s Party will be announced at a later date.