Cast announced for Spend Spend Spend musical revival

The musical, based on the life of Viv Nicholson, returns in a new production

The Royal Exchange Theatre has announced the cast for its festive musical production of Spend Spend Spend, which will run from 23 November 2024 to 11 January 2025.

The 1998 musical, with a book and lyrics by Steve Brown and Justin Greene, and inspired by the life of Viv Nicholson, will be directed by Josh Seymour.

Rachel Leskovac will portray Viv Nicholson, with Rose Galbraith playing Young Viv. Rebecca Thornhill will take on the roles of Viv’s mother and Mrs Waterman.

Alex James-Hatton will play Viv’s second husband, Keith, Joe Alessi will portray her father George, and Lejaun Sheppard will play Johnny Love.

The ensemble includes Jamil Abbasi, Abigail Brodie, George Crawford, Ayesha Maynard, Rachel Moran, Alfie Parker, and Karen Wilkinson.

Seymour said today: “Spend Spend Spend is packed with hilarious and heartbreaking songs which will explode with energy when delivered by our brilliant cast and band. Audiences can expect a bittersweet rollercoaster of a story as we follow Viv through the highs and lows of life. She’s a great character to spend an evening with – wild, witty and warm.”

The creative team for Spend Spend Spend includes designer Grace Smart, lighting designer Jack Knowles, sound designers Richard Brooker and Nick Lodge, choreographer and intimacy director Lucy Hind, music supervisor, arranger and co-orchestrator Ben Ferguson, orchestral manager and co-orchestrator Matthew Malone, musical director Livi van Warmelo, voice and dialect coach Natalie Grady, casting director Jim Arnold, Birkbeck assistant director Elizabeth Laurence and associate director Nickie Miles-Wildin.

The venue caused controversy last month after it cancelled a production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream, following a series of disagreements between the creative team and venue, as well as “technical issues” detailed by the Royal Exchange.