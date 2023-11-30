Royal Exchange announces 2024 spring and summer season including Sweat and A Taste of Honey

The Royal Exchange Theatre in Manchester announces its upcoming spring/summer season.

Programming kicks off with Shed: Exploded View, a new play by Phoebe Eclair-Powell, directed by Atri Banerjee (who returns to the venue. The play, winner of the 2019 Bruntwood Prize, explores themes of violence, love, and loss. Performances run from 9 February to 2 March 2024.

Eclair-Powell said today: “I feel really lucky to get to dust it off and put it on with this brilliant team and to hopefully bring something startling to the stage. And with the world on an ever more violent trajectory it feels like it still has something important to say. I am truly grateful to get the chance to say it.”

Following that, Emma Baggott makes her Royal Exchange debut with a production of Shelagh Delaney’s A Taste of Honey. The play, known for its portrayal of working-class life in late 1950s Salford, runs from 15 March to 13 April.

In April, Lynn Nottage’s Pulitzer Prize-winning Sweat takes to the stage, directed by Jade Lewis, also making her Royal Exchange debut. The play delves into social and racial tensions in a post-industrial city and runs from 26 April to 25 May.

Closing the season is a contemporary adaptation of Oscar Wilde’s The Importance of Being Earnest directed by Josh Roche. The production explores themes of identity and opulence, running from 14 June to 20 July 2024.

The Royal Exchange Theatre emphasizes accessibility with season tickets starting at £69.75, Pay What You Can tickets available for every show, and affordable options for under 30s and Banquette Seats for £10.

Casting and creative teams are to be revealed.