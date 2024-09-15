Royal Exchange in Manchester cancels entire Shakespeare production’s run

A major Manchester revival of A Midsummer Night’s Dream has been cancelled at the Royal Exchange.

The show, which had been due to run until 12 October, came under scrutiny following press attention and performance postponements earlier in the week. The entire run has now been cancelled, with all evidence of the production removed from the Royal Exchange website. It is also not listed under the theatre’s “past production” section.

The show, due to mark director Stef O’Driscoll’s directorial debut at the Royal Exchange, was set to blend Shakespeare’s classic play with contemporary elements of Manchester’s dance, music, and rave culture. The cast had been due to include WhatsOnStage Award winner Natalie Casey as Hippolita and Titania.

In an email to customers the show said: “We’re writing to let you know that the Royal Exchange Theatre has cancelled its production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream which was due to run until October 12…. There have been a number of issues with the production. Every effort was made to get the show on. We apologise to all customers who had bought tickets and will issue immediate refunds.”

Issues around the production have reportedly included cast injuries, technical hiccups and possible tensions between the show’s team and the venue.