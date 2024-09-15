Theatre News

Royal Exchange in Manchester cancels entire Shakespeare production’s run

The show has been completely removed from the venue’s website

Alex Wood

Alex Wood

| Manchester |

15 September 2024

The Royal Exchange, © Joel Fildes

A major Manchester revival of A Midsummer Night’s Dream has been cancelled at the Royal Exchange.

The show, which had been due to run until 12 October, came under scrutiny following press attention and performance postponements earlier in the week. The entire run has now been cancelled, with all evidence of the production removed from the Royal Exchange website. It is also not listed under the theatre’s “past production” section.

The show, due to mark director Stef O’Driscoll’s directorial debut at the Royal Exchange, was set to blend Shakespeare’s classic play with contemporary elements of Manchester’s dance, music, and rave culture. The cast had been due to include WhatsOnStage Award winner Natalie Casey as Hippolita and Titania.

In an email to customers the show said: “We’re writing to let you know that the Royal Exchange Theatre has cancelled its production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream which was due to run until October 12…. There have been a number of issues with the production. Every effort was made to get the show on. We apologise to all customers who had bought tickets and will issue immediate refunds.”

Issues around the production have reportedly included cast injuries, technical hiccups and possible tensions between the show’s team and the venue.

Tagged in this Story

Related Articles

See all

Latest Reviews

See all

Theatre News & discounts

Get the best deals and latest updates on theatre and shows by signing up for WhatsOnStage newsletter today!

Exclusive prices in London Theatre Week!

MORE

Biggest stories of the month

READ MORE

Latest Videos

Lucy Moss and Toby Marlow at the opening night of Why Am I So Single? at the Garrick Theatre

Why Am I So Single? celebrates its West End opening night with the VIPs posing the questions

Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss’ big fancy new musical is officially open!