Spend Spend Spend at Royal Exchange Theatre – review

The Royal Exchange Theatre has a reputation for putting on a big production at Christmas that may reflect the spirit of the festive season without being an obvious staging choice.

This revival of the ’90s musical Spend Spend Spend is no exception, portraying the life of one Viv Nicholson, who famously or infamously won big on the Littlewoods football pools in the 1960s. The story of a Yorkshire lass who went from rags to riches and back again could be viewed as a tough sell in a cost of living crisis, or as a timely warning to all of us susceptible to the rampant surge of commercialism that ramps up every year as the first John Lewis and M&S Christmas advertisements bombard our television screens.

This year, the theatre has gone all-out to “spend” big on oodles of glitter and confetti, rain down banknotes unto the stage and audience while simultaneously popping corks on endless magnums of Veuve Clicquot. The result is a lush extravaganza that celebrates Viv as a survivor who ultimately valued love more than cash. It also poignantly commemorates the talent of composer and lyricist Steve Brown, who sadly died earlier this year.

Designer Grace Smart has clearly had a lot of fun creating a set that magics pit ladders, canaries, champagne swings and flaming cheques as if from a sack of gifts from an unseen Santa. The gleaming stage is beautifully lit and plays host to everything from pink poodles and shopping trolleys to beds that contain a veritable treasure trove of surprises.

The story takes us from the harsh poverty of the mining industry in Castleford to the affluent nearby Garforth and on to New York hotel suites and back to Yorkshire as Viv and husband Keith flash the cash in ever more extravagant ways. Rose Galbraith is the young Viv and gives her a lovely blend of dreamy ingénue with a burgeoning lust for life. The chemistry between her and Alex James-Hatton, who plays Keith, is palpable. As ill-fated husbands follow with painful frequency, it is apparent that this one was the love of her life.

Rachel Leskovac is the older Viv looking back on her life story and, in a touching twist of life imitating art, she actually played the Young Viv in the West End production which opened in 1999. This Viv is both witty and gritty having survived so much personal loss and years in the spotlight of an unforgiving media that celebrated her financial downfalls more than it briefly lauded her initial win. Leskovac is excellent as a woman who won big and devoured life, love, cash, booze, religion and fame with equal fervour.

There is a big cast to do justice to a range of wonderful big numbers such as “I’ll Take Care of Thee”, “John Collier” and “Spend Spend Spend!.” The more intimate numbers such as “Canary” and “Who’s Gonna Love Me?” are beautifully evoked and the vocals are perfectly pitched throughout – with Lucy Hind ensuring the choreography uses the round to its best advantage.

Director Josh Seymour has clearly approached this true story with gusto and, just like the ethos of the central character, there is a definite go-big-or-go-home strategy. Thankfully this is a production that has all the fizz and pizazz of freshly popped champagne – so the only audience members going home will be those feeling replete and glad that they spent on their theatre tickets.